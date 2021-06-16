"It's lovely!" Market Rasen golfer celebrates first hole in one

Ruth Anyan.

Market Rasen Golf Club's Ruth Anyan is celebrating after her first hole in one.

Ruth - the vice-captain of the club's Ladies' Section - was playing in a county pairs competition at Ashby Decoy GC alongside Linda Reeve when she shot her first ever ace.

"I didn't think it had gone in until I actually saw it in the hole," she told The Mail.

"The lady I was playing with said 'oh, it's definitely gone in the hole' but I thought it had gone off the back of the green.

"It's lovely. It's a nice feeling when that happens, I have to say."

Describing the hole in one, Ladies' captain Linda said: "The ball travelled through two tree trunks, hit the edge of the green, curved hit the flag and went in the hole! Unbelievable."

Ruth and Linda went on to come third in the competition which was played in rather wet conditions.

"It's always something you hope you'll do and you often have times where you think 'this is going to go in' and it will probably stop two inches from the pin," Ruth reflected.

"You get a lot of those."

Of course, buying a round of drinks in the clubhouse to toast your success is customary with a hole in one.

But for Ruth, who has been playing golf for 20 years, the champagne is temporarily on ice.

"Covid restrictions meant I couldn't (buy drinks), she explained.

"The ladies playing were coming in in dribs and drabs so it wasn't going to work.