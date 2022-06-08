Kenwick Park retain Louth Town trophy

The Louth and Kenwick Park captains pose with the Town tropy.

The unique format sees each club is represented by players from all the various sections to compete in a matchplay format for the Louth Town Trophy.

The original concept was the brainchild of former Louth member and past Kenwick Park club manager Paddy Shillington in order to foster goodwill between the two clubs.

Through the previous years the honours have been shared equally both being successful on 12 occasions, with home advantage usually making the difference.

This year the result came down to the very last hole.

With scores tied Lewis Hackett and Tom Evison were 1 up against the Kenwick pairing of Sam Done and Ian Jacklin, playing the par-five 18th hole.

Sam made a wonderful recovery from the greenside bunker and then holed for birdie to secure a half and square the overall match.

Kenwick captains Paul Dewhurst and Pam Hayward retained the trophy, after a wonderful day’s golf played in the traditional spirit of friendly rivalry.

The Bernard Hoggett Trophy is a 36 hole event rounds played on consecutive weekends at Kenwick Park.

Three players finished with aggregate scores of nett 145, but a second round of nett 68 gave the trophy to Stuart Elias from Neil Hopwood and Carl Christian.

Alistair and Julie Harvey once again hosted the Sam King Trophy, the trophies presented in memory of former Great Britain and Ireland Ryder Cup player who spent a good many years on the Kenwick Estate giving many lessons there.

This year’s winner of the men’s trophy was Gareth King (no relation) with an excellent score of 42 points.

In the women’s competition Karen Dreelan beat Donna Wood and Emma Dee Brown who was playing in her first competition, after a card count back after they had all recorded 36 points.

In the senior section the John King Salver was won by Phil Charlesworth with an excellent 38 points.