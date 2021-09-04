Kenwick Park's Lewis Campbell crowned Louth Town Champion

Mick Slowey (right) received the St Andrew’s Quaich from founder Paddy Shillington (Former Kenwick Park secretary and retired R&A member).

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s Lewis Campbell has been crowned the Louth Town Champion.

The club’s Marcus Brown Trophy doubles with the Ted Drakes Trophy, which is organised by the Louth Golf Club.

The competition compromises 18 holes over each course, the winner earning the right to the title Louth Town Champion.

This year, with an aggregate of gross 143, Campbell took the title.

Two fine rounds with an aggregate of 140 earned Lee Mamwell the nett prize.

The Marcus Brown Trophy was won by Richard Walker, playing from 11 handicap he recorded a fine nett 65.

The gross trophy was won with a most remarkable round of gross 66 to offset bogey’s on the first and 10th Lewis Campbell shot nine 3s possibly the most 3s recorded in one round from the white tees at Kenwick Park.

There have been plenty of other success stories at Kenwick Park in recent weeks following a resurgent return to golf.

The Senior Championship won by Mick Upton with an exceptional gross score of 71.

Then in the handicap division former captain Mick Slowey astonished everyone with a score of nett 62.

The Roger Markham Trophy resulted in three players each recording 38 stableford points.

After card count backs the winner was Sean Howsam runner-up Clive James and Andy Sudlow in third.

Winner of the Past Lady Captain’s Trophy with a spectacular 44 stableford points was Anne Gardiner with Sue Fisher finishing runner-up after a very commendable 39 points.

The Ann Dickinson Trophy overall winner Kerry Strawson with an excellent nett 71.

In Division One, Jo Dawson led the way with nett 73 and in Division Two the Lady Captain Rose Stevenson was inspired to a nett 72.