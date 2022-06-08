Knockout success for Boston Golf Club's Pat and Barbara

Chris Sherriff is pictured with the Jan Miller Trophy.

The event is a betterball matchplay with teams arranging their matches in each round over the winter months.

The final of the competition was played this week.

Sue Fletcher and Val Simpson took on Pat and Barbara in what was a very keenly-contested match.

At the end of the front nine the match was all square, both teams winning two holes and halving the other five.

The next hole was halved, but from then on Pat and Barbara suddenly found another gear.

They won the next four holes and halved the following one to win the match 4&3.

Boston Ladies played their first match in LWGA Handicapped League at home against Woodhall Spa.

Despite the windy conditions, the team made an excellent start in the league, winning the match 3-1.

Ruth Simpson and Maureen Marshall, Anne Wallhead and Pam Hyde and Katie Price and Sue Fletcher won their matches for Boston Ladies.

The second round was against Belton Park, also played at home.

This time Boston won 3-1.

A mixed match played against Sleaford was halved 4-4.

The course was in excellent condition and the warm weather made for some good play and close games.

The winning Boston pairs were Mick and Pat Couture 1up, Jim Black and Jenny Geeson 4&3, Len and Shirley Westlake 5&4.

Ross Delahoy and Janet Read, plus Brian and Jane Marriott both halved.

The match was finished off with a very nice meal in the clubhouse.

Eight ladies travelled to Woodhall Spa Golf Club to play their ladies on the Bracken course.

The matches were closely contested but Woodhall Spa won all games and the result was 4-0 to the host team.

Boston Ladies also played for the Jan Miller Trophy.

Chris Sherriff won with 37 stableford points.