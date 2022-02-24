Lincolnshire duo on shortlists for England Golf Awards

Golf news. Photo: Getty Images

Two Lincolnshire golfers have made the shortlist at this year’s England Golf Awards.

Elsham Golf Club’s Stacey McNicholas and Tilly Garfoot, who is attached to both Woodhall Spa GC and Spalding GC, will discover whether they have won the top awards in April.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McNicholas is shortlisted in the Women and Girls’ Trailblazer category, with Garfoot up for an award in the Young Ambassador of the Year – in association with the Golf Foundation section.

McNicholas has helped transform girls’ golf in the county and used her vision to create the Lincolnshire Girls’ Golf Squad (LGGS).

Through this group, junior girls compete, enjoy coaching sessions and skills development.

In a year, the group has grown from 27 to 73 participants.

Meanwhile, Garfoot has helped shape the future for girls’ golf in Lincolnshire with her ideas and energy.

She is a Girls Golf Rocks ambassador and a member of the Golf Foundation’s Girls’ Leadership Programme, as well as a talented county player.

Lincolnshire was named county of the year at the 2021 awards.

This year’s virtual ceremony – hosted once again by broadcaster, journalist and avid golfer Naga Munchetty – will take place on Wednesday, April 20 and be broadcast live on England Golf’s YouTube channel.

Nominations were invited from the public for 10 of the 11 categories while performance of the Year candidates were nominated by England Golf staff.

In keeping with tradition, there is no shortlist for the Lifetime Service Award which will be presented to one worthy recipient on the night.

An expert panel of 46 judges, made up of England Golf staff as well as industry and media colleagues, faced the unenviable task of narrowing down the potential winners from an outstanding longlist of nominations.

Commenting on the list of nominees, Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf’s chief executive officer, said: “It was a real privilege to read through so many amazing stories from groups and individuals who go that extra mile to make a difference to the game we all love.

“This is a chance to shine a light on those individuals, groups, counties and clubs who don’t seek publicity for the great work they do, but who deserve to be honoured and recognised.

“To read about such levels of passion, creativity and dedication being shown by so many from our golfing community is truly inspirational.”

Women and Girls’ Trailblazer: Hannah Crump (Stonebridge Golf Club, Warwickshire), · Alice Davis (Parkstone Golf Club, Dorset), Love.golf, Stacey McNicholas (Elsham Golf Club, Lincolnshire).