Lincolnshire makes shortlist for England Golf Awards' County of the Year

Lincolnshire is up for a top award. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire has been shortlisted in the County of the Year category for the England Golf Awards 2021.

Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Lancashire are also in the running for prize.

Lincolnshire was nominated due to being 'a county which showed outstanding levels of commitment to develop the game, particularly among juniors, women and newcomers to the sport'.

This year’s virtual ceremony – sponsored by adidas Golf and hosted by broadcaster, journalist and avid golfer Naga Munchetty – will take place on Thursday, June 3 from 6.30pm.

It will be broadcast live on England Golf’s YouTube channel.

Nominations were invited from the public for six of the seven categories.

An expert panel of judges made up of England Golf staff as well as industry and media colleagues then had the unenviable task of narrowing down the list of potential winners from an outstanding long list of nominations.

The ceremony will come to a climax with the Lifetime Service Award given to an individual who has contributed significantly to English amateur golf over many years of dedicated service.

Commenting on the unveiling of the nominees, Jeremy Tomlinson, England Golf CEO, said: “It was a real pleasure to read the fantastic stories of all those individuals, clubs and counties put forward for recognition.

“To see such levels of passion, creativity and dedication being shown by so many from our golfing community is truly inspirational.