Lincolnshire trio earn plaudits at PGA Midlands awards

Adam Keogh pictured at July’s English PGA Championships. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Three Lincolnshire golfers earned the plaudits at the PGA Midlands’ annual awards ceremony.

Adam Keogh was named Player of the Year, while Alison Johns was thanked for her role as the 2020-21 Midlands Captain.

“Honoured to receive this for 2021, but even more important to kick on in 2022,” Keogh wrote on social media after collecting his award this week.

It has been a good year for Keogh, the head professional at Woodhall Spa’s National Golf Centre.

He shot a course record-equaling nine under par on his way to victory in the English PGA Championships at North Cornwall’s Bowood Park Hotel and Golf Club in July, including a fourth career hole in one.

Another highlight was winning the EH Smith Midland Professional Championship, one of the oldest tournaments in professional golf, at Moseley Golf Club in Birmingham in October.

Johns, also of Woodhall Spa, was described as a ‘true ambassador’ was presented with a silver salver to commemorate her captaincy.

Her time in the role saw money was raised for the PGA Benevolent Fund and Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.