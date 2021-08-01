Linda tickled pink by success of Market Rasen GC Lady Captain's Day

Linda Reeve and helpers.

Linda Reeve, captain of the Ladies’ Section at Market Rasen Golf Club, hosted her Captain’s Day this week.

It was a very bright day as Linda’s chose charity is Breast Cancer Now, meaning everyone was encouraged to wear something pink.

Thirty-eight ladies played 18 holes in the morning and 36 played nine holes in the afternoon.

Goody bags were provided at the halfway house and the day ended with a meal.

The weather was lovely at first but the clouds began to gather, thunder was rumbling and everyone ran for cover.

Luckily it cleared up for the competition to be finished and everyone moved to the clubhouse for drinks and food.

Linda thanked those people who had helped on the day and presented prizes to the competition winners.

Division One winner was Jade Baker and the Division Two winner was Sue Smith.

The team winners in the nine hole competition were Jade Baker, Suzan Patten and Julienne Sims.

Helen Gibbard presented Linda with a gift from the ladies and a good day was had by all.

After the strange year everyone has had it was good to have some sort of normality.

Other events have taken place recently.

The Lacey Rose Bowl was won by Suzan Patten and Sue Smith, who beat Sue Archer and Bridget Holmes in a closely fought match.

As in previous years, former captain and donator of the trophy came to present it.

Linda Reeves also placed some beautiful flowers on the bridge on the course which is dedicated to the Lacey family.

The Winter League final was played between Sue Archer with Linda Reeve and Sue Borthwick with Helen Grinham, won by Sue and Helen on the 17th hole.

An enjoyable day out was spent at Melton Mowbray thanks to the vice captain Ruth Anyan.