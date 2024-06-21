Teeing off at this year's Lioness Ladies' Charity Golf Day at Sleaford Golf Club.

The Lioness Ladies Group in Sleaford held their ninth charity golf day at Sleaford Golf Club on Friday, June 7.

There were 35 teams stepping up to play and luckily the weather stayed dry, according to Pam Kyte, from the ladies group.

The Lionesses would like to thank the many companies and individuals who donated raffle prizes and sponsored holes especially Sleaford Quality Foods for their sponsorship.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “The day went really well and the winning team was from the New Inn in Folkingham.