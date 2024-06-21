Lioness Ladies’ charity golf day raises over £5,000
The Lioness Ladies Group in Sleaford held their ninth charity golf day at Sleaford Golf Club on Friday, June 7.
There were 35 teams stepping up to play and luckily the weather stayed dry, according to Pam Kyte, from the ladies group.
The Lionesses would like to thank the many companies and individuals who donated raffle prizes and sponsored holes especially Sleaford Quality Foods for their sponsorship.
She said: “The day went really well and the winning team was from the New Inn in Folkingham.
"Over £5,000 was raised for the British Heart Foundation and other local charities.”
