Louth Golf Club have appointed Sam Rhodes as their new head greenkeeper and he will be joining the team on Monday.

Rhodes comes with a wealth of experience and qualifications, having been responsible for course management and development at England Golf headquarters at Woodhall Spa for more than 15 years.

He started his career at Louth so the challenges of managing an undulating Wolds course are well known to him.

Greens committee chairman terry Winter said: “We are very fortunate to have Sam joining us.

Sam Rhodes - the new head greenkeeper at Louth Golf Club.

“We are formulating plans to bring major improvements to the course once the weather improves.

“We are also starting the process of recruiting another assistant greenkeeper who we hope will be in place by February.

“There is a lot of work to be done even during the winter months, but we look forward to providing a golf course we can be proud of and which is enjoyable for members and visitors.”

Meanwhile, Louth Golf Club’s senior golf professional Lewis Hackett is investing further in developing his teaching and coaching facilities.

Hackett is buying the practice area from the club early in the New Year.

Having built and equipped a purpose built state-of-the-art golf studio, he is now acquiring the six acre practice ground adjacent to Hubbard’s Hills.

His all-weather golf studio provides the perfect place to have lessons, refine your game or get the perfect fit for new golf clubs using the latest ball tracking and computer technology.

“I have been really pleased with the way the studio has enabled me to help improve Louth members’ game and I now want to invest further to improve the facilities in the months to come,” he said.

“This opportunity allows me to have the security to invest and continue the upgrade of the golf at Louth Golf Club.”

Chairman Rob Hayes said: “The board is delighted to be able to help Lewis in his developing programme and I’m sure we will see golfers of all ages take the opportunities that Lewis and his team are offering to both existing and new club members.

“Lewis is a key member of our club and is well respected across the county and beyond for his coaching skills.”