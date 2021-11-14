Louth Golf Club raises funds for Royal British legion at Poppy Day Scramble

Louth Golf Club members turned out on big numbers to raise funds for the Royal British Legion on Remembrance Day.
88 members and guests took part in a Poppy Day Scramble on Thursday, raising £456.
Play was stopped at 11am for a minute's silence which was respectfully observed by all.
In third place with a round of net 61 were Dave Blount, Paul Brackenbury, Alex and James Osmond.
Pipped into second place with a round of net 59 were Eric Turner, Don Potter, Steve Owen and Micky Bacon And the winners, shooting 14 under par with net 58, were the club's greenkeeping team of Sean McDonnell, Jamie Hodson, Tom Evison and Mark Astall.