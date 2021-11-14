Louth Golf Club raises funds for Royal British legion at Poppy Day Scramble

The wining team of Tom Evison, Sean McDonnell, Jamie Hodson and Mark Astall.

Louth Golf Club members turned out on big numbers to raise funds for the Royal British Legion on Remembrance Day.

88 members and guests took part in a Poppy Day Scramble on Thursday, raising £456.

Play was stopped at 11am for a minute's silence which was respectfully observed by all.

In third place with a round of net 61 were Dave Blount, Paul Brackenbury, Alex and James Osmond.