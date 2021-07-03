Market Rasen GC hosts dramatic Senior Women's Amateur Championship

Fiona Edmond.

Market Rasen Golf Club hosted the Senior Women's Amateur Championship this week.

Fiona Edmond claimed the title then confessed she feared an elbow injury had put paid to her chances of ever winning again at this level.

Edmond, from Aldeburgh in Suffolk, was pushed all the way by Broadstone’s Jane Southcombe in a dramatic final.

The match finished all square after 18 holes before Edmond prevailed with a birdie four at the first extra hole.

It was a fittingly dramatic end to a week when the quality of the Lincolshire heathland course was matched by the standard of play on show.

Back in 2017, Edmond won this title at South Staffordshire.

However, injury has blighted her time since that triumph and that’s what made this win all the sweeter for the England international.

As she cradled the Wendy Taylor Trophy for a second time, Edmond said: “I can’t believe it.

“I’ve had three absolutely desperate years fighting injury and not being able to play at all.

“It’s been so frustrating not to be able to even play a few holes with the family.

“To play a bit this year was a bonus.

“I entered the Senior Women’s Stroke Play at Hayling to see how it would go and was struggling to find my game a bit.

“I came here with no expectations and was just trying to get through the week without doing damage to the elbow.

“I really thought I wouldn’t get back to this level. I had some very dark days and even took up cycling as I ‘m not a person that sits still very well.”

Edmond’s passage to the final was secured thanks to a 5&4 win against Clarissa Bushell from West Sussex in the semis.

Southcombe’s wonderful week continued with her 3&2 win over Jackie Foster in the other semi-final.

In the final, Edmond got off to a flying start – winning the first three holes as Southcombe’s nerves kicked in.

But the Broadstone golfer has proved to be a fighter all week.

Edmond led by two holes at the turn, but Southcombe fought back to win the 10th and 12th holes.

A birdie two at the 14th followed by a par at the next hole put Edmond two clear, but once again Southcombe showed nerve to win the 16th and 18th with pars and take the match into extra time.

However, a brilliant pitch and run from the edge of the 1st green gave Edmond a four-foot birdie putt which she duly sank to take the victory after a play-off.

She added: “Two up with three to play you’d think was a fairly good position!

“Andy (husband and caddie) just said – make a birdie in the play off and that’s what I was concentrating on. The rest is history.”

Southcombe was disappointed not to win, but can look back on a week when she proved to herself that she can compete at this level.

“I’ve had an amazing run and beaten some very good players and that’s what I have to take away from this,” she confirmed.

“I need to work harder and just keep believing in myself.”

In the over 60s competition, the final also went to a sudden death finish.

Camberley Heath’s Sheree Dove-Wilde and Betty Sworwiski from Wakefield could not be separated after 18 holes.

Dove-Wilde eventually claimed victory at the second extra hole to win the Ann Taylor Trophy.