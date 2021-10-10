McKenzie Lewis wins Kenwick Park's King Cup with magnificent 48-foot putt

Harry Wood and McKenzie Lewis played out a gripping final.

The final of one of Kenwick Park’s premier trophies, the King Cup, produced a superb display of golf by two of the club’s most talented young golfers.

Twenty-two-year-old 2 handicapper Harry Wood took an early two-hole lead over 15-year-old plus 2 golfer McKenzie Lewis, who then produced consecutive birdies to take a one-hole advantage at the turn in this scratch knock-out competition.

Pars at 10 and 13 extended the lead to 3 up, but Harry’s awesome power took the match to the 17th where it finished in spectacular style with McKenzie holing a magnificent 48-foot putt to ensure a 3&1 victory.

It was a fitting climax to a superb final played in the finest traditions of the game.

McKenzie is the latest exciting new talent coached by the Kenwick teaching professional Paul Spence, who is most impressed by his determination, dedication and ball striking ability.

The road to the top in golf is a long one, but there is no doubt, McKenzie possesses many of the attributes required to travel far along that road.

The Pajwani Trophy, a fourball better ball stableford, was won on countback by Roger Markham and Howard Greenwood with an outstanding score of 47 points.

On the same score in second place came father and son partnership of Paul and James Gilliatt and in third place Ben and Tim Pritchard.

In the NRG Trophy, a mixed teams of four event, the winners were Ron Irwin, Nathan Price, Val Pattinson and Angie Francis with a total of 82 points.

In second place with 80 points were Graham and Sue Sykes with Trevor and Pam Hayward.

Winners of the Jenny Rickett Trophy following a card count back were Val Pattinson and Bridget Hardaway with 43 points.

In second place were Jo Dawson and Mabel Blackburn.