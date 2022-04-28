Mixed results for Boston golfers

Sport news

Second place went to B. Castley, A. Castley, L. Worthington and D.Worthington with 84 while J. Read, R. Delahoy, J. Black and J.Geeson were third with 78.

The Ladies turned out for a fun On The Beach competition, a stableford format where any ball played into the bunkers could be thrown out.

Jacquie short, Joan Young and Val Simpson won with 80 points.