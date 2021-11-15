New Louth Golf Club captain's drive in

The new captains and vice-captains are in the swing of things.

The lady members of Louth Golf Club enjoyed watching the first drive of their new Captain, Nicky Templeton.

She was joined on the first tee by the new vice-captain Sue Carpenter and so the competition for the day began.

It was won by Liz Richens with 33 points, narrowly beating Elaine Blyth with 32 points.

The previous weekend saw the Drive-In of the new Men’s Captain, Matt Leeming, who also playing alongside his new Vice-Captain, Andy Craven.

They were joined by their Lady equivalents and so the match play competition began, the new Captains versus their Vice-Captains.

It was a friendly but competitive game with the comfortable winners being the Captains.

Everyone was delighted that the Junior Captain, Jake Adams, was able to join everyone at the beginning of the day.