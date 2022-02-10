Pennycook claims Warmer win at Stoke Rochford GC

Golf news

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Seniors Winter Warmer competition was an individual stableford with three free throws.

The conditions were perfect for winter golf as 33 players took part.

The winner with a fantastic 43 points was Don Pennycook.

In second place on countback was Brian Ayto with 41 points, with Keith Eldred also on 41.

The overall leader in the Winter Warmer Competition is Glyn Staines with 35 points.

In second place is John Wright with 34 points, followed by Brian White on 32 points.