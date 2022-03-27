Quartet claim victory at Boston Golf Club scramble to welcome in the summer season

Lady Captain Lynn Worthington, Val Simpson, Stewart Pikett and Simon Cooper finished first.

The unofficial start to the golfing summer season saw Boston Golf Club's senior men get to compete with the ladies' section.

Fourteen teams played a Texas scramble medal format.

The winning team of Lady captain Lynn Worthington, Val Simpson, Stewart Pikett and Simon Cooper came in with 54 nett.

In second place on countback were Shirley Westlake, Kay Kadzionis, Barry Gullick and Ray Smith 56 nett.

Third place saw Jane Cowan, Jenny Geeson, Mark Smith and Chris Tinn also finish with 56 nett.

A prize was given to a team of three men and one lady - Sue Fletcher, R. Filler, H.Burling and D. Harness - with 58 nett.

Dave Dawson nearest the pin on the sixth, Kay Kadzionis nearest the pin on the 14th.

Sixteen ladies played a pairs betterball stableford competition.

The pairing of Barbara Vipond and Pat Couture came in with 41 stableford points.