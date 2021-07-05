'Rollercoaster' week for Dave Coupland at Irish Open

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

It was a ‘rollercoaster’ week as Dave Coupland returned to the European Tour with a tied for 61st finish at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Boston Golfer, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, was in action at Mount Juliet Estate, County Kilkenny - his first tournament after making his debut at the US Open.

Coupland, 35, banked €8,544.55 after four rounds in Thomastown.

Day one saw him finish the par 72 course ion 73 shots, but a round of 68 on day two was enough to make the cut.

Rounds of 72 and 74 followed as Coupland ended the four-day event one under.

“A rollercoaster week here in Ireland. Playing some lovely stuff but a few poor executions of shots costing mistakes,” he wrote on Twitter.