Ryder Cup comes to Stoke Rochford Golf Club

Sport news.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors played a new format based on the Ryder Cup, which saw players play six holes each of betterball stableford, aggregate stableford and individual stableford.

Whilst overall scores were awarded as individuals, scores were definitely affected by the team parts of the competition.

In particular, the winner whose partner scored a five pointer and two four pointers to help him on his way.

The winner with an excellent 56 points was Graham Manton.

In second place with 55 points was David Hamilton and in third place with 53 points was Keith Eldred.