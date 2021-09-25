S&L quartet finish first at Kenwick Park GC's annual charity day

Pictured from left are Julian Hughes (PGA in Lincolnshire), Adam Keogh (Woodhall Spa), Eric Sharp (KPGC President) and Glynn Westcott (Read Motor Group).

Kenwick Park Golf Club's annual Charity Day proved once more that golfers are able to enjoy competitive golf played in a wonderful social atmosphere, whilst at the same time contributing substantial sums of money to local charities.

This year’s event, organised by past Captain Steve Clarke, attracted a field of 32 teams of four.

Making the most of the superb playing conditions was the team S&L Leisure, represented by Steve De Halle, Steve Parker, Chris Allott and James Clarke with a splendid 92 points.

In second place just one point behind came the Bright Sparks, Paul Wiseman, John Moody, Steve Armstrong and Andy Stanley.

One point further back the all ladies' team of Perky Pink Putters, Karen Archer, Donna Wood, Bridget Hardaway and Suw Guilliatt.

A total of 118 Players challenged Kenwick Tournament Professional Ashton Turner to a Nearest the Pin duel for charity, but Ashton showed great stamina and despite being stung in his mouth by a wasp only 10 players beat him.

The Eric Sharp Kenwick Park Pro-Am, sponsored by Read Motor Group attracted 24 Lincolnshire professionals together with their three amateur partners.

The course was set up in pristine condition, play from the white tees proved a tough test.

The team led by Adam Keogh from Woodhall Spa led the way with a team score of 127 (15 under par).

It was a double success for Adam as his excellent 2 under 69 was good enough to win the individual professional for the Eric Sharp Trophy.

In second place just one shot behind was former Tour player Stuart Davis and tied for third with 71’s were Joe Foster (Grimsby Golf Centre) and Scott Emery (Woodhall Spa).

Kenwick’s own Lee Cardy and Michael Langford filled the next two spots with 72 and 73 respectively.

The women’s section played a Fourball Better Ball competition for the Jenny Rickett Trophy.