Sleaford GC 9-ers continue charity drive

On every occasion that members of the 9-ers meet to play each other, each golfer donates an extra £1 to the charity pot.

Golfer Hugh Court, who presented the cheque for £1,000 to representatives from Air Ambulance, said: “COVID and weather conditions may have hampered our opportunities to fund raise, however the easing of restrictions and the opening of our club course has enabled us to continue our support for a much deserving local charity that operates purely on the generosity of donations.”