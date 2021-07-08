Stoke Rochford Seniors' 1,000th match ends in victory over first opponents

Brian Stone ( Radcliffe) presents the Friendship Trophy to Mike Thornton.

Stoke Rochford Golf Club celebrated their 1,000th inter-club Seniors match by playing at home against Radcliffe on Trent - their first opponents in 1986.

Each match between Stoke Rochford and Radcliffe is played for the Friendship Trophy, but it was touch and go if this year’s match would go ahead due to heavy rain.

The match was played and the hardy Seniors ventured out against the elements, the course in great condition and playing well.

Tim Lindley and Mike Thornton wearing the Joe Lindley flat cap.

Stoke Rochford won 8-2 and the Friendship Trophy was presented by Radcliffe vice-captain Brian Stone.

Mike Thornton & Don Werner won 2&1; Mike Watkins & Ken Taylor won 5&3; Barry Coop & Andrew Edwards won 2&1; Greg Ewart & Mike Nixon won 4&3; Steve Anderson & Phil Hewes lost 4&2; Eddie Plant & Graham Manton won 2up; John Martindale & Peter Gill won 3&1; Steve Major & Doug Lyne won 1up; John Hitchman & Jim Price lost 5&4; David Hamilton & Darrell Knight won 2&1.

At the match, Tim and Lucy Lindley presented Stoke Rochford Seniors the Joe Lindley Trophy in memory of Tim’s father, who passed away in 2020.

Joe was Seniors’ captain in 1989 and 1993 had been the last remaining link with Stoke’s first season in 1986.