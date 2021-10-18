Sue shoots a hole in one, Margaret marls 80th birthday with trophy success

Sue Smith.

Market Rasen Golf Club’s Sue Smith was celebrating after shooting a hole in one.

Sue was playing in the Autumn Am-Am when she holed her first ace.

She admitted she was very excited about the achievement - apart from having to buy the other players that customary drink.

Linda Reeve, ladies captain, Margaret Rylatt and Lottie.

”It was an amazing feeling and a great day with great company,“ Sue said.

Fellow club member Margaret Rylatt also finished the summer golf season by achieving a goal.

As well as celebrating her 80th birthday, she won the club’s Taylor Trophy.