Tenerife Open next for Coupland

Dave Coupland. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Coupland will compete at the European Tour’s Tenerife Open this week.

The competition, which begins tomorrow (Thursday), is the first of two back-to-back tournaments at Golf Costa Adeje.

Coupland will be looking for improvements after missing the cut at his last two events.

Last week in the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open at Meloneras Golf, Las Palmas, he shot rounds of 70 and 66 but, despite finishing day two four under par, narrowly missed out.

The previous week he was in action at the Austrian Open, near Vienna.