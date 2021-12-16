Two hole in ones at Kenwick Park Captain's Drive In

Ian Jacklin with Kenwick Park's Ron Irwin and Chad Tolley.

Kenwick Park Golf Club’s new Senior Captain Ian Jacklin attracted a large gathering of supporters and hecklers for his Captain’s Drive In.

Any Captain who has had to endure the privilege of the ceremonial drive in knows the trepidation and nervousness that encompasses that all important shot.

Fortunately, Ian got the ball away cleanly, even if it wasn’t quite his Sunday best.

Ian Jacklin at his Drive In.

A memorable day was had by all who took part in the day.

Especially for Senior section members Ron Irwin and new golf club member Chad Tolley (pictured with Jacklin) who both recorded hole in ones at the event.

Ron hit his customary fade with an 8 iron at the 12th hole whilst Chad powered a 4 iron on the 8th, both with the same amazing result.