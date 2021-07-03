Upton turns on the style to win Kenwick Park President's Putter

Mick Upton.

Mick Upton produced one of the finest rounds ever played from the blue tees at Kenwick Park Golf Club as he won the 2021 President’s Putter.

Leading up to the event, Mick, by his own admission, had not experienced his best form.

However, it was a case of cometh the hour cometh the man.

The first nine holes were reduced to a mere 30 shots courtesy of five birdies.

Dropped shots at 11 and 15 were but temporary lapses for a par, birdie, birdie finish which resulted in a magnificent 66 gross and 42 stableford points.

Peter Mountain scored a fine 40 points to finish runner-up and Rob Bevan with 39 took third spot.

In 1971 Eric Sharp, the present of Kenwick Park, was invited to open the driving range on the luxury liner Queen Elizabeth 2.

Many years later after the liner was decommissioned the Swilken Golf Company purchased one of the ship’s propellers and fashioned from it a number of sets of irons and putters.

Made from aluminium manganese bronze the propellers were melted down and cast into sets of irons.

Putter heads were attached to hickory shafts with leather grips a tribute to times past.

Because of the past involvement Eric was given one of these rare putters, on becoming President he felt it was the perfect trophy with which to honour the clubs first President Jim Cutts.

The Ladies played for the Jim Cutts Salver presented by Julia Sales.

The winner was Sandra Crow with an excellent 32 points and second on 31 points came Anne Wright.