Victory for Val and Boston Golf Club ladies march on in foursomes competition

Pictured is past Captain Ruth Simpson presenting the Cheer Cup to Val Simpson (right).

A light field of ladies played for the Cheer Cup at Boston Golf Club, with Val Simpson victorious.

This medal format became very tough on the back nine when rain became constant and the temperature dropped several degrees.

Val was the winner with a nett score of 76 nett, ahead of second-place Sue Fletcher with 78 nett.

In third position Jane Cowan with 83 nett.

Barbara Vipond and Pat Couture played their second round match in the ladies' Daily Mail Foursomes competition against Spalding's Helena Steward and Sally West .

It was a close match played in difficult conditions or hail, sleet and snow showers, plus a strong blustery wind.

Pat and Barbara were able to make good use of the shots received and built up a lead.

After nine holes were 4 up, but Spalding reduced the deficit by winning the 10th and 14th.