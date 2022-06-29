Woodhall Spa Golf Club receives award for outstanding work

Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

The certificate of recognition has been presented to the club by GEO Foundation, a driving force behind the movement to make the golf industry a sustainabilityleader.

The GEO Foundation looks to support and reward organisations, businesses and facilities that strive to make a positive social and environmental impact.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dino Minoli, the independent verifier for GEO certification, said: “Woodhall Spa Golf Club shows a real commitment, desire, interest and ability across all management departments for continuous performance improvement on sustainable golf.

“I look forward to seeing the development at the club, particularly the proposed new clubhouse and energy sourcing on the journey to netzero.”

On the course, Woodhall Spa has recently continued a detailed restoration and habitat management project aimed at returning the Hotchkin Course to its original state when opened for play in the early part of the 20th century.

Woodhall Spa – already a Natural England Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) with a rich heritage of promoting sustainability in and through golf – has been acknowledged as a heathland course of outstanding natural beauty.

Richard Latham, general manager of Woodhall Spa Golf Management, said: “This means a great deal to us. We’ve been concentrating on sustainability for the last 10 years, doing many positive things and never really told anyone.