Woodhall Spa Golf Club's Ellise Rymer named in England squad

Ellise Rymer. Photo: Leaderboard Photography

Woodhall Spa Golf Club's Ellise Rymer has been named in England’s girls’ squad for 2022.

The 16-year-old is one of six newcomers to be promoted this year as the squad begin to focus on the European Team Championships, Home Internationals and World Junior Championships.

Rymer, who has previously represented her country at under 16 level will join fellow newcomers Rosie Bee Kim, Olivia Lee, Isla McDonald O’Brien, Ellen Yates and Amelia Wan. in the under 18s squad.

Rachel Gourley, Maggie Whitehead, Patience Rhodes and Lottie Woad have retained their places amongst the top 10 brightest talents in the country.

Jennifer Henderson, England Golf’s assistant performance manager, said: “We are privileged to work with such a talented group for the 2022 season.

“Whilst the 10 players selected represent a larger squad than previous years, this is testament to the great work going on in our regional network – it’s fantastic to see more and more younger players coming through at a national level.

“As part of the national squad, these players will have access to world class coaching facilities at Woodhall Spa throughout the year and the opportunity to work with a number of leading coaches.

“Talent development is all about embracing individuality whilst providing challenging sessions both on and off the course."

Henderson added: "Players can expect technical, psychological, strength and conditioning, nutrition and performance management support.

“With under 18s having perhaps suffered the most in terms of COVID-related disruption, we are looking forward to a year of international competition.

“The European Team Championships, Home Internationals, and World Junior Championships remain our team focus for the year.