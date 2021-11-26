Wright, Clements, Staines on top at Stoke Rochford Golf Club Winter Warmer

Sports news.

The Stoke Rochford Golf Club Seniors’ Winter Warmer competition was a 33-24-15 event.

It was played in teams of three with all three scores counted on par 3s, the two best scores counting on Par 4s and best score on Par 5s.

The competition was played in good November weather, dry with a stiffening breeze.

Forty players competed with some good scores recorded. The winners were the last group to play - John Wright, Don Clements and Glyn Staines - with 82 points.

They were closely followed by the team, of Brian White, Greg Ewart and Steve Major with 81 points.

In third place with 78 points were Don Werner, John Hitchman and Darrell Knight.

After five rounds of the competition the overall leader with 15 points is John Wright, with Don Clements on 14 points.

The Stoke Rochford Seniors’ annual charity competition in aid of the British Legion Poppy Appeal, organised by Graham Manton, was was played last month.