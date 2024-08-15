Gregg Smith joins Boston Town

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024, 09:44 BST
Boston Town have signed powerhouse striker Gregg Smith.

The 34-year-old has long been a scourge of defences, having led the line at a string of clubs including Grantham Town, Stamford and Spalding United.

He was also a fans’ favourite at Boston United, where he scored 12 National League North goals between 2016 and 2018.

Poachers manager Martyn Bunce said: “I’m so pleased to add Gregg to the squad. He will not only add strong competition for places but also brings with him bags of experience.

Gregg Smith in his Boston United days

“After speaking with Gregg, it was also clear he still has the enthusiasm and the passion to still want to play and be successful.”

Smith began the season at Lincoln United but has opted to switch to the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Boston Town would like to thank Lincoln United for helping the deal to get done quickly.

