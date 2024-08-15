Gregg Smith joins Boston Town
The 34-year-old has long been a scourge of defences, having led the line at a string of clubs including Grantham Town, Stamford and Spalding United.
He was also a fans’ favourite at Boston United, where he scored 12 National League North goals between 2016 and 2018.
Poachers manager Martyn Bunce said: “I’m so pleased to add Gregg to the squad. He will not only add strong competition for places but also brings with him bags of experience.
“After speaking with Gregg, it was also clear he still has the enthusiasm and the passion to still want to play and be successful.”
Smith began the season at Lincoln United but has opted to switch to the Mortgages For You Stadium.
Boston Town would like to thank Lincoln United for helping the deal to get done quickly.
