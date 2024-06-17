G&S Kawasaki in the points at soggy Knockhill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long trip to Knockhill in Scotland proved productive for the G&S Racing Kawasaki team as all three riders scored points in each of their two races in round four of the British Supersport championship.

The weather played its part in the weekend with wet free practice and then dry conditions for qualifying and race one on Saturday and very wet conditions on Sunday for race two.

After a long delay because of a thunderstorm the riders lined up for the start of the Sprint race on Saturday with Asher Durham on row four, Sam Laffins row six and Jorel Boerboom lap eight. all three riders made good progress over the 18 laps and all three finished in the points. Durham in 10th, Laffins 14th and Boerboom 15th.

Asher Durham at Knockhill

On Sunday the weather deteriorated throughout the day and by the time the Supersport riders took their places on the starting grid the track was wet and it was raining. But it didn't appear to affect the three G&S Kawasaki riders who rode well in the dire conditions.

Sam Laffins had a race long battle with Carter Brown with the pair exchanging places throughout the 22 laps. But he finally managed to make a pass stick on the penultimate lap and went on to complete the race in 12th position.

Asher Durham was running in 10th place during the early laps and eventually settled into 11th which he held with ease through the final few laps taking his points haul from Knockhill to 12 and he is now the highest placed regular Kawasaki rider in the championship.

Jorel Boerboom started from the seventh row in 20th position and was up to 17th on the first lap. He continued to make progress through the field and once again completed the race in the points in 14th place.

Team manager Tom Fisher - That was a perfect set of results and I am delighted. For all three riders to finish both races in a point scoring position in such difficult conditions is something I didn’t think could happen. Asher once again broke into the top 10 with Sam and Jorel not that far behind him. The British Supersport class is a highly competitive class at the best of times but in the horrendous weather conditions it was even more so. Sam crashed in morning warmup which caused a lot of damage to the bike but the team did a brilliant job in getting him back out there in time for the race. The only gripe I have is that they could improve their qualifying positions but all in all it was a great effort from them. Grateful thanks to our team and sponsors for their continued support.