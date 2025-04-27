G&S Racing all set for Oulton Park opener

TJ Toms at Oulton

After completing both pre season BSB official tests the G&S Racing team are ready for the first round of the 2025 British Supersport Championship which takes place at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the May Day Bank Holiday this coming weekend.

This year the team is fielding two riders, TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom who were both out on track at Donington Park over the Easter weekend for the first two day test.

Friday morning was spent making adjustments and getting the riders comfy on the bikes plus reacquainting them with the Leicestershire circuit prior to building up speed and setting faster and faster lap times through the rest of Friday and Saturday.

TJ ended the test in a strong eighth position while Jorel was a bit further down the times but happy with his progress.

A few days later the team traveled to Oulton Park for final testing last week where TJ Toms enjoyed another fruitful two days of testing focussing on further developing the Kawasaki in preparation for the opening round of the series at the weekend.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "It was a positive test for us at Donington and we made steps forward with each session. Unfortunately Jorel could not be with us at Oulton but we spent the time with TJ making some more positive moves forward. We are not quite where we want to be with lap times but we are confident we will be in the mix when the lights go out for the first race."

The timetable for Round one is: Saturday, Free practice - 9.35am and 2.25pm; Sunday, Qualifying - 12 noon, Sprint race - 12laps, 3.30pm; Monday, warm up - 10am, Feature race -16 laps 3.25pm.