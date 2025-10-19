G&S Racing - Brands Hatch Season Finale

TJ Toms at Brands Hatch

What a way to end the season, Boston’s G&S Racing Kawasaki riders TJ Toms and Jorel Boerboom completed both races and celebrated the final race with both riders in the points, TJ within the top four.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After qualifying in 13th place for the short Sprint race on Saturday TJ Toms started the 12 lap race from the fourth row and as the lights went out he immediately moved up to 11th on the opening lap. He tucked in behind Carter Brown and followed him through the majority of the race before making a move on the penultimate lap to snatch 10th place. He held his line through the final lap to take 10th at the flag and pick up sufficient points to leapfrog Dean Harrison in the rider standings to eighth position.

There was a dramatic change in the weather for Sunday’s season finale with rain falling making the track wet and slippery. Full wets was the order of the day with TJ lining up in the middle of the fourth row. With crashes to riders ahead of him the safety car was brought out a couple of times during the race which allowed TJ to remain in touch with the leading group and he circulated in 10th position through the first half of the 15 lap race. He then began to make his way forward and was in fifth place going into the final lap. Not satisfied with that he made a concerted effort and passed Lee Johnston on the final lap to take a well deserved fourth place to end the season in a solid eighth place in the rider standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom came through first qualifying but gave himself a lot of work to do in the Sprint race after completing final qualifying down in 26th place. But he got his head down and made up a place to 25th on the first lap. He was embroiled in a five rider battle for position and was able to pick off riders through the rest of the 12 laps to cross the finish line in 21st position.

Jorel Boerboom

Starting the final race from the eighth row it was always going to be a struggle to get up into a point scoring position but Boerboom was determined to end his season on a high note and worked his way through the midfielders to latch onto the back of the group fighting for 11th place. He picked them off one by one until he got to the front of the group. With the next rider too far ahead to catch, Boerboom took the chequered flag for his best result of the season in 11th place to pick up 10 championship points.

Team Manager Tom Fisher - That was a great result in the final race for both riders. TJ rode well in the first race to 10th and was amazing in the wet final race with fourth. He rode the wheels of the Kawasaki to get up into the top five and thoroughly deserved the fourth place finish.

Jorel also rode well. He started from way back on row eight and fought his way up to 11th. What a great way to finish his season. I have to thank the whole team for their hard work over this weekend and also our sponsors who have stuck with us throughout the years. This has been our best season by far and we couldn't have done this without their input. Also thanks go to our supporters, many of whom have been at the track to cheer us on.