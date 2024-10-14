G&S Racing Kawasaki end their season in the points.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team ended their first season in the British Supersport championship with Asher Durham bringing points back to the team at Brands Hatch in the season finale

After a strong qualifying session the two riders, Asher Durham and Jorel Boerboom lined up for the start of the short Sprint race on Saturday in damp conditions. Tyre choice came into play when, just as the race started the rain began to fall. The race was delayed to allow for riders to change tyres but many, including the two G&S riders opted to stick with their original choice of slicks. But it turned out to be the wrong choice as the rain grew steadily worse and they were forced to retire.

For the Feature race on Sunday Durham was placed on row 11 and Boerboom on row eight with a lot of work to do to get up into a point scoring position. Boerboom did make it up into 14th place in the early laps and was battling within a large group of riders for position. But eventually he dropped to the back of the group and crossed the finish line in 19th place.

Asher Durham in action at Brands Hatch

Meanwhile Asher Durham made his way forward in the early laps and he too became embroiled in the same group as his teammate who he passed at the half way stage of the 16 lap affair. He was battling with championship contenders Alistair Seeley and Ben Currie for position and eventually passed both of them to complete the race in 15th place to pick up two championship points.

Asher Durham ends his first season in the Supersport class in 16th place on 56 points with a best result of third at Snetterton while Jorel Boerboom was 30th on 23 points with a best finish of sixth at Snetterton.

Team manager Tom Fisher - all in all our first year at this high level of competition has had its ups and downs but we have scored points and progressed through the season. This weekend was difficult as we gambled on the weather conditions. But we were not the only ones, half of the grid made the same choice and only 16 of 37 finished the Sprint race. The second race saw both our riders fighting for position alongside some of the championship contenders. Asher brought the bike home in the points and Jorel was not that far away. We have to thank our loyal sponsors for their support throughout this season, we couldn't compete at this level without their input.