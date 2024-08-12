G&S Racing Kawasaki in the points at Thruxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was always going to be a difficult weekend for the Wyberton based G&S Racing Kawasaki team at Thruxton as it is the fastest circuit on the calendar and with such an abrasive surface it is very hard on tyre life.

But Asher Durham was on the case and bagged a points finish in the second race in round seven of the British Supersport championship.

Free practice and qualifying went well for the three riders with Sam Laffins starting from the sixth row and he was quick to get away at the start of the Sprint race on Saturday. But on the sixth lap while running in 15th place he tangled with the rider just ahead at Church and suffered a heavy crash which brought out the red flag. The marshals and medics were quick to attend and he was taken to the circuit medical centre for assessment before being transported to hospital for further treatment. He had a lengthy operation on his injuries on Sunday morning and is recovering well. Meanwhile the race was restarted with Asher Durham finishing in 19th and Jorel Boerboom 20th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the feature race on Sunday, Durham started from the seventh row and was quick to get away at the start, taking up 15th position on the opening lap. He gradually made his way forward and on passing Joe Sheldon-Shaw on the final lap he crossed the finish line in a strong 11th place to pick up five championship points which brings his total to 54, placing him 12th in the overall rider standings.

Asher Durham on his way to 11th place at Thruxton

Jorel Boerboom started the second race from the head of the ninth row and he too got a good start making up five places on the first lap. He passed Max Wadsworth on lap three and ended up in 17th place after passing Harvey Claridge on lap 14 of 18. Too far away from the next rider Boerboom had to settle for 17th at the flag, just a couple of places away from the points.

Team manager Tom Fisher - first of all I want to wish Sam a speedy recovery. He was doing around 160mph when he went down at Church bend. He is recovering well from surgery and thanks everyone for their best wishes.

Both Asher and Jorel went very well in the second race with Ash picking up more points and Jorel just missing out in 17th. Considering how fast Thruxton is, they did very well. Thanks go to our loyal sponsors for their continued support, we do really appreciate their input.

The next round is at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 24/26