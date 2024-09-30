G&S Racing Kawasaki riders come through unscathed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team of Jorel Boerboom and Asher Durham safely completed both races in the penultimate round of the Quattro Group British Supersport championship at Donington Park.

Boerboom recorded a points finish in the Sprint race on Saturday and Durham finishing both races just outside the points.

Jorel Boerboom was unlucky to suffer a heavy crash through Craner Curves during qualifying and subsequently was placed on the eighth row of the grid for the start of the Sprint race on Saturday. But he got away well at the lights and worked his way through to complete the 10 laps in 15th place picking up a championship point for the team.

Jorel Boerboom in race action at Donington Park

He started the Feature race on Sunday from the seventh row and completed the first two laps in 20th place. With three laps remaining he passed Harvey Claridge and went on to complete the 16 laps in 19th position.

Asher Durham qualified in 18th position and started the Sprint race from row seven. He maintained his position through the first half of the race and was battling for position with a couple of GP2 riders before finally getting the better of them and was circulating in 16th place on lap six. But he was caught and passed by Harvey Claridge one lap later and finished the race in 17th place.

Starting the Feature race from the eighth row Durham rode well and after circulating in18th position for much of the race he gained a place on lap 14 and crossed the finish line in 17th once again.

Team Manager Tom Fisher said: “All in all we didn’t have a bad weekend at Donington. We just need to qualify further up the grid but Supersport is a very competitive class and it is our first year at this level of competition.

"Jorel suffered a big crash on Saturday during qualifying which affected his grid position but he worked hard and managed to get up into the points in the Sprint race while Asher was not far behind him in 17th.

"Sunday afternoon the weather had turned cold and there was not so much grip on the track. But both riders brought the bikes home safely just outside the points. Thanks to the team for their hard work again this weekend and to our sponsors and supporters for their continued input.”

The final round of the series is at Brands Hatch over the weekend of October 11/13.