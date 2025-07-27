G&S Racing Kawasaki riders put in strong races at Brands Hatch

Jorel Boerboom at Brands Hatch

The weather played its part in both races at Brands Hatch for Boston's G&S Racing Kawasaki team last weekend, but both riders put in a strong performance with TJ Toms scoring points in both races while Jorel Boerboom was unlucky to crash out of the first race in the tricky conditions but came back stronger in race two.

After qualifying in 15th place TJ Toms was hopeful of a top result but a heavy shower of rain prior to the Sprint race on Saturday left the track wet and greasy with riders having to make a difficult decision on tyre choice.

They were given a few laps of wet practice and although it was declared a wet race it was up to the riders to take the gamble on whether the track would dry or the rain return.

Toms decided on a wet front and an intermediate rear tyre in the hope that the track would dry over the course of the 10 lap race. As the race got underway the conditions were dire and Toms dropped right back to 28th in the early laps.

TJ Toms at Brands Hatch

A dry line soon appeared and Toms began to make progress through the field. Those who had gone for full wets soon began to slow but Toms was flying and made up places every lap until he finally crossed the finish line in 12th position.

Sunday’s feature race was run in similar conditions, neither wet nor dry, Toms had recorded the second fastest lap of race one and was rewarded by a front row start to race two.

This time he gambled with full wets and as the race started he led the field for the first lap before gradually being overtaken as the track dried. But Toms stuck with it and completed the 16 laps in 14th place to pick up two more championship points to add to the four from race one.

Meanwhile Jorel Boerboom started the first race from the 10th row and he was making up places with every lap. But on lap five while poised to move upfield once again he slid off at Graham Hill Bend, his race over.

Starting the second race from the 10th row once again he was making good progress picking off riders on every lap and on the final lap he passed Adam Brown to secure 20th place.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "What a strange weekend. The outcome of both races was dependant on tyre choice. It was the same for everyone, just a gamble on whether the rain would abate or return. Who would have though that TJ would come from 26th to 12th on Saturday and then have a front row start on Sunday.

"If that first race had gone another few laps he could have actually won it as he was two or three seconds faster than the winner! Jorel was unlucky in the first race, but for that crash he would have easily been in the points. Thanks must go to our loyal sponsors and supporters, we gave them some exciting racing this weekend."

The next round is at Thruxton on August 8/10.