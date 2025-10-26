G&S to receive extra support from Kawasaki for 2026

L-r Tom Fisher, TJ Toms, Mark Fisher and Ross Burridge

Having been the top Kawasaki team in the 2025 British Supersport championship this season Boston based G&S Racing are to receive extra support and step up to official Supersport status with Kawasaki UK for the 2026 Bennetts British Supersport championship.

The team was formed in 2007 when Tom Fisher met Graham Pearson through his friendship with his son and decided to do some club racing. When Tom proved to be competitive Graham and his wife Sue from Wyberton near Boston offered their help and the team G&S Racing, named after Graham and Sue was born.

With the team now using a Kawasaki Ninja ZX6 and with some support from Kawasaki UK Tom progressed from club racing to contest the Junior Superstock championship which was run as a support class to the British Superbike championship.

With Team Principal Graham Pearson and Tom’s father Mark Fisher acting as team manager and crew chief G&S Racing Kawasaki began to evolve and over time expanded to two riders. Tom moved up to the 1000cc Superstock championship for a time before stepping down to help run the Junior Superstock team. He did however remain race fit and spent two years racing in the No Limits Super 600 series with Kime Racing, ending his time as runner up in the series.

When the Junior Superstock championship was retired it was time to step up to the British Supersport championship with Tom now acting as Team manager and after the sad passing of Graham Pearson it was Mark Fisher who took the reins as team principal.

G&S Racing Kawasaki has gone on to end the 2025 season in eighth position overall which is no mean feat in this highly competitive class and has been recognised by KMUK by receiving extra support for next year.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: "What started as a small family team in 2007 has grown over the years and now is the leading Kawasaki team in the British Supersport championship. Graham would have been delighted. We have already signed TJ Toms for a second year and will announce our second rider in due course."

Team Green Motorsport Manager Ross Burridge added: "After working with Kawasaki for many years and becoming an established team in the BSB paddock, we are pleased to elevate our support for the team and welcome TJ Toms Racing back for another year."