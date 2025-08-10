Harrison Dessoy wins his first race of the year at Thruxton

After his crash at Brands Hatch in the previous round Harrison Dessoy was determined to make amends and he did so in style by taking his first win the in 2025 Pirelli National Sportbike championship in race two at Thruxton on Sunday.

Riding the Louth based PHR Performance by Peter Hickman Triumph Daytona 660, Dessoy completed his qualifying in seventh place and started the first of two races at the high speed Thruxton circuit from the head of the third row. He made up places on the first lap to fifth and was within the leading group throughout the 14 laps moving between eighth and fifth in the highly competitive class to complete the race in fifth position.

Starting the second race in round six of the series on the second row just behind pole Dessoy got away to a good start, slotting into third position on the opening lap. When Fenton Seabright retired on lap two Dessoy inherited second place but was in a large group of riders all challenging for the lead. On lap five he took the lead and led throughout the lap until he was overtaken at Club and crossed the line to start lap six in third place.

The top eight riders were all circulating within a second of each other and position exchanged at every corner. On lap eight Dessoy was back in the lead and he managed to break the tow from the pack and was able to pull clear. His lead was 0.7s but once clear he was able to extend it to just over a second on lap 11 of 14. The following riders could not catch him and he crossed the finish line 1.596s ahead of Kas Beekmans to take his first win in the 2025 campaign.

L-r Beekmans, Dessoy, Durham on the podium

Dessoy said: “I am overwhelmed to get my first win in the series. I knew I had good pace and could ride out there on my own. I am just lost for words!”

This win and the 25 points see Dessoy move up to second in the rider standings on 161 points. The PHR Performance team who won the title last year with Richard Cooper also received a trophy as the winning team.

The next round is the team’s home round at Cadwell Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 23/25.