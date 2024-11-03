Harry Limb dazzles again as Boston Town serve up a treat

In Hallowe’en week, the Poachers treated their fans to one of their best displays of the season as the beat Gresley Rovers 3-0.

There were plenty of tricks too as the home forwards tormented the Gresley defenders for most of the 90 minutes..

Harry Limb was the star of the show, helping himself to another brace of goals to take his tally to 8 in his last 3 appearances.

But there were lots of other eye-catching performances to admire in Chris Funnell’s first league game in charge.

Simon Ashberry presents Harry Limb with his man of the match award - photo (c): Joshua Hallam

Jordan Nuttell was close to his best, giving the visiting backline a torrid time throughout and coming close to the goal he deserved when he smacked a shot against the bar to round off a sweeping move.

It was good to see the lively Lucas Dakin grab his first goal since the opening day of the season – coincidentally in the reverse fixture at Gresley – and there was a promising debut for the new manager’s first signing Pierce Hudson. He rampaged forward impressively after coming off the bench in the second half.

The Poachers were given the dream start when referee Jack DeSchoolmeester awarded them a penalty for a clumsy foul in the first minute and Limb slammed it home.

After 10 minutes Dakin bundled it home from close range following another rapid break down the left by Limb.

Gresley looked like a side languishing in the bottom half of the United Counties League Premier North table as they continued to look vulnerable at the back.

They did have a more enterprising spell as the interval approached. Travis Portas pulled off a high-class save to tip a superb curling effort from Fin Barker round the post.

But if Gresley had threatened a comeback before the break, they were soon on the back foot again in the second half.

Man of the match Limb forced a fine save from Louie Turner as he connected with a towering header from a Layton Maddison free-kick. He then doubled his tally by nodding home from close range after Nuttell won the all-important flick-on from Luke Wilson’s long throw.

On another day, the Poachers could have had a hatful. But although Nuttell and Limb both struck the woodwork and Wilson was denied at point blank range by Turner’s legs, the home fans went happy to have seen such a convincing win.

On Saturday (9 November), Boston Town travel to bottom-of-the-league Kimberley MW. Kick-off is 3pm.

Town: Portas, Worthington (Millar), Tate (Burdass), Maddison (Borbely), Ford, Wilson, Dakin (Hudson), Adams, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss; unused sub: Sellars