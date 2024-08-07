Harry Limb goal sends Boston Town through in the FA Cup

Boston Town advanced to the FA Cup preliminary round for the first time in 4 years as they beat Northampton Sileby Rangers 1-0.

They dominated their home replay but only had one goal to show for it.Harry Limb grabbed what proved to be the winner on the stroke of half-time. He prodded home from close range after skipper Richard Ford towered above the visiting defenders to flick on a Luke Wilson throw.Limb now has 3 goals in 3 games, as many as he managed on the whole of last season.The Poachers created numerous chances throughout the game but found Sileby keeper Dean Love in inspired form as he denied Jordan Nuttell, Limb and Layton Maddison further goals.Match day sponsor Chester's School of Motoring chose Maddison as man of the match.The win earns the Poachers £1,125 in prize money and a place in the next round.Martyn Bunce's side now face a tough away trip to Northern Premier League Long Eaton United on Saturday 17 August.Town: Sellars, Worthington, Millar, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams, Nuttell (Burdass), Limb, Bayliss; unused subs: Beeson, H Bunce, Bad