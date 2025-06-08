Harry Limb is the big winner at Boston Town awards

Harry Limb swept the board at Boston Town's end of season awards night.

Chris Funnell paid tribute to the performance of the whole of his squad as they finished 4th in the Untied Counties League Premier North. They only missed out on promotion when they lost a penalty shoot-out to Bourne Town in the play-off final.