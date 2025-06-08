Harry Limb is the big winner at Boston Town awards

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 19:36 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 07:04 BST
Manager Chris Funnell, award winner Harry Limb and assistant manager Lori Borbely - photo (c) Steve DaviesManager Chris Funnell, award winner Harry Limb and assistant manager Lori Borbely - photo (c) Steve Davies
Manager Chris Funnell, award winner Harry Limb and assistant manager Lori Borbely - photo (c) Steve Davies
Harry Limb swept the board at Boston Town's end of season awards night.

The striker picked up the top goalscorer, players’ player, supporters’ player and manager’s player of the year awards.

Limb scored 36 goals in 2024-25, the best total for a Boston Town player since Gary Bull notched 26 in 2007-08.

Chris Funnell paid tribute to the performance of the whole of his squad as they finished 4th in the Untied Counties League Premier North. They only missed out on promotion when they lost a penalty shoot-out to Bourne Town in the play-off final.

