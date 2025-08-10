Harry Limb scores Boston Town's winner on his return from injury

Boston Town showed great resilience to secure their first league victory of the season.

Thank you for signing up!

They trailed at Ashby Ivanhoe 1-0 at half-time but came back after the break to win 2-1.

The Poachers had the opportunity to take an early lead when they were awarded a penalty in the opening two minutes for a foul on Zak Munton, but Fraser Bayliss's effort was well saved by home keeper Alex Graham.

Further chances came and went for the visitors before Ashby took a surprise lead after 31 minutes when Sam Birks' speculative effort looped in from distance.

Harry Limb converts from the spot at Ashby Ivanhoe - photo: Steve Davies

Chris Funnell's side responded quickly after the interval. Munton levelled things up almost immediately, finishing from close range after good work by Bayliss.

Last season's top scorer Harry Limb made a welcome first appearance of the campaign from the subs' bench after being injured. And when Matt Cotton was bundled over by Graham after 69 minutes, Limb coolly converted from the penalty spot to claim the three points.

The result leaves them 11th in the United Counties League Premier North table after three games.

Boston Town have a big game on Tuesday (12 August) when they're at home to league leaders Newark Town. Kick-off is 7.45pm at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

On Saturday (16 August), the Poachers are away to Newark & Sherwood in the FA Cup. Kick-off is 3pm at Harrowby United's Fruehauf Stadium.

Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith, Burdass, Ford, Worthington, Bayliss, Maddison, Cotton, Munton, Nuttell; subs: Gurney, Priestley, Zaluzinskis, Tate, Limb