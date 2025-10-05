Harry Limb's hat-trick fires five-star Boston Town clear
Harry Limb showed he means business after returning from injury by helping himself to a hat-trick.
Jack Gurney and Matt Cotton also continued their fine goalscoring form as the Poachers registered their biggest away win for 4 years.
With Kimberley MW and Newark Town in KO Cup action, the Poachers were able to move 3 points ahead of them at the top of the United Counties League Premier North table.
Chris Funnell’s side have now won 8 and drawn one of their last 9 league games, scoring 33 goals in the process.
On Saturday (11 October) they’re at home to Northern Counties East League side Bottesford Town in the 1st round of the Lincs Senior Trophy. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.
Town: Portas, Gibbons, Smith (Burdass), Tate, Ford, Wilson (Worthington) , Bayliss, Priestley (Graves), Gurney, Limb (Zaluzinskis), Cotton