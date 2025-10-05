Harry Limb's hat-trick fires five-star Boston Town clear

Jack Gurney was on the scoresheet again at Harrowby – photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town moved 3 points clear at the top of the table after cruising to a 5-0 win at Harrowby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Limb showed he means business after returning from injury by helping himself to a hat-trick.

Jack Gurney and Matt Cotton also continued their fine goalscoring form as the Poachers registered their biggest away win for 4 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Kimberley MW and Newark Town in KO Cup action, the Poachers were able to move 3 points ahead of them at the top of the United Counties League Premier North table.

Chris Funnell’s side have now won 8 and drawn one of their last 9 league games, scoring 33 goals in the process.

On Saturday (11 October) they’re at home to Northern Counties East League side Bottesford Town in the 1st round of the Lincs Senior Trophy. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.

Town: Portas, Gibbons, Smith (Burdass), Tate, Ford, Wilson (Worthington) , Bayliss, Priestley (Graves), Gurney, Limb (Zaluzinskis), Cotton