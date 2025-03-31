Helliwell hits Gainsborough Trinity milestone in defeat to Bamber Bridge

50 appearances under his belt, before the end of March, Helliwell has been a virtual ever present.

Busy Trinity midfielder, Jordan Helliwell stepped off the bench as a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Bamber Bridge at the weekend. And in the process, reached a personal milestone.

Virtually ever present, Helliwell was the first Trinity player this season to rack up a half century of appearances for the Holy Blues.

Playing a quite incredible 4,367 minutes, at an average of 87 minutes a game, in his break through season, and with five matches to play, the midfielder could end up not far short of 5,000 minutes of football. Quite staggering indeed, for an all action midfielder, regularly covering every blade of grass. Helliwell reflected on the weekend's result, and his own personal achievement, "It was a disappointing result, but I am really happy to make my 50th appearances. It has been an incredible season from the start to now, with five games still left to play. With the cup runs that we have had, it is a season we will always remember as a group."

Jordan has chipped in with some crucial goals this season, catching the eye with his energy and work-rate. And also scored the decisive winning penalty to take the Holy Blues into the Second Round of the Emirates FA Cup, like he says, "It has just been a really good season. And I hope that we can finish the season off well.. It was disappointing to lose (on Saturday) but we will be trying to get as many wins as we can in these last five games.".

Jordan Helliwell in action against FC United of Manchester recently

In his first full season, in the Mens' game, Helliwell reflected on the sheer number of games he has been able to feature in, "Memories from the cup games are certainly up there. Beating teams from the leagues above, Boston... York. and the like. Getting to play at Harrogate, it has been an incredible season." Attributing the season to "The group, To Russ (Wilcox) and KP (Kevin Pressman) and all the management. The togetherness of the group. And how hard we all work for each other, added to that, that bit of quality as well, that has helped us with the cup runs."

Looking ahead to next season, Helliwell predicted another difficult season, in a very competitive division, but hopes that Russ Wilcox can keep the majority of the squad together, and make a few shrewd acquisitions. Similar to how Will Lancaster, Sisa Tuntulwana, Aaron Simpson & Helliwell himself were added to the side that finished last season in eighth spot. "Keeping the core of the squad together will stand us in good stead for next season." The league is extremely competitive, with anyone capable of taking points off anyone else, and that is something that Jordan has looked to help him prepare, "You have to be on it every game. work hard, do the basics. Be good in both boxes. And you have to do that every week, because anyone can beat anyone, if you're not at it."

Now, with a seven day break between fixtures. A rare treat for Gainsborough Trinity players, staff and volunteers, Helliwell looks ahead to the visit of Prescot Cables. One of three remaining home games for the Holy Blues: "Rest up, and prepare well ahead of the Prescot home game. We'll get a couple of training sessions in. And hopefully be able to get three points and push on up the table - and finish the season well, like the season we have had,"