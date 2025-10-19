Hickman in the points at Brands Hatch Finale

Peter Hickman in action at Brands Hatch. Photo by 8Ten Racing.

Louth rider Peter Hickman was at Brands Hatch with the 8TEN British Superbike team over the weekend to contest the final round of the British Superbike championship where he finished in the points in the first of three races.

Still suffering some discomfort from his shoulder injury sustained in practice for the Isle of Man TT races back in May, Hickman is gently easing himself back into racing and completed his qualifying at Brands Hatch in 13th position to start the first of three races from the head of row five.

He was quick to get off the line when the lights went out and moved up a place to 12th on the opening lap.

But as the race unfolded he dropped back as far as 18th before finding his rhythm and on lap 14 passed Dean Harrison for 17th.

One lap later he passed another three riders to move up to 14th place and with the next group too far ahead to catch he continued to finish in 14th position to pick up two championship points.

Going into the 12 lap Sprint race on Sunday morning, Hickman set off from the sixth row and made it up to 14th on lap five.

He was in a battle for position with two more riders but they eventually both got the better of him and he crossed the finish line in 16th place just outside the points.

The third race was a disaster for Hickman who started from a sixth row grid position.

He got away to a good start in the middle of the packed field of riders, but as they rounded Druids on the opening lap the rider ahead highsided right in front of Hickman.

Although the rider fell to the side of the track out of the way his bike was in the middle of the track and collected Hickman, causing him to crash. Luckily he was not injured but his race was over.

The next race for Hickman will be a return visit to the Macao GP in November where he will be seeking his fifth win.