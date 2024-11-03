Hickman prepares for Macau GP

International road racer from Louth, Peter Hickman, is preparing for his return to the Macau Motorcycle GP as reigning champion.

After his fourth victory on the 6.2km Guia Circuit 12 months ago, Hickman looks set to face his toughest challenge from within his own FHO Racing BMW squad at the 56th edition of the iconic race on November 16.

The 37-year-old, who won this year’s Isle of Man Superbike TT and both Supertwins races at the North West 200, will line-up on board an FHO Racing M1000RR BMW alongside nine-times Macau GP winner Michael Rutter, and the team’s latest recruit Davey Todd.

After a break of three years due to the Covid Pandemic, Hickman set the fastest time around the 3.8 mile Guia circuit in every session last year to take his fourth win, crossing the finish line some 28.9 seconds ahead of Todd while Rutter was forced out with brake problems.

This time Todd, who is full of confidence after being crowned National Superstock Champion at Brands Hatch a few weeks ago, is on the same machinery as Hickman and will undoubtedly be challenging him for the win.

Free Practice is on Thursday, November 14 followed by two qualifying sessions on Friday, November 15 which will establish the grid positions for the 12 lap race on Saturday, November 16.