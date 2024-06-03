Hickman Superbike TT success sees Louth ace equal Mike Hailwood winning record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louth Superbike rider Peter Hickman rode to a sensational victory on Sunday in the gruelling six lap Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT, taking his wins to 14 which matches the late Mike ‘The Bike’ Hailwood’s record, writes Helen Pask.

The race was run over 226 miles of the Mountain course with two pit stops for refuelling.

On lap one Hickman was struggling with his visor steaming up and was running in fourth place.

After the first pitstop at the end of lap two he managed to overtake Dean Harrison on time and move into third position but as they came in for their second pit stop on lap four he was back into fourth place.

Hickman in action at the TT. Photo by Isle of Man TT.

But then things took a dramatic change as race leader Michael Dunlop exited the pits and came to a halt to deal with a problem to his helmet and visor.

At the same time second placed rider Davey Todd struggled to get his bike restarted and was also very slow away.

This meant that Dean Harrison, who was running in third place, had the race lead with Hicky second just a couple of seconds behind him.

By the time the two leaders arrived at Ramsey, Hickman had the lead which he extended through the final two laps.

Harrison was eclipsed by Davey Todd, but he was too far away to make any impact on Hicky and the Lincolnshire ace romped home to take his first win of the 2024 TT festival and his 14th overall.

“I just wasn’t fast enough on the first couple of laps and just didn’t seem to have the pace,” said Hickman.

"The bike was moving around a lot more than it had in practice but to be honest I don't think there was an issue, I just didn't have the feeling with it.

"To be fair we were gifted it a bit, but it is an endurance race.

"I have lost races here in the past because of bike problems and other things, so its swings and roundabouts. But to finish first you have to finish.

"I am thankful to the FHO race team as all the boys and girls have worked really hard .

"So it’s just fantastic to be back on the top step, and to equal someone like Mike Hailwood is unbelievable.”

Saturday’s Supersport race did not quite go to plan for Hickman as the Trooper Triumph Street Triple 765 bike was just not quite as quick as it was hoped.

The start of the first race of the 2024 TT festival was severely delayed and finally got underway at 2.45pm.

The first two laps went well for Hickman, who was holding seventh position as he came in for refuelling.

But his transponder was not working as he went out for the final two laps and it was unclear where he was on the course.

He could be seen on the TV footage but not on the timing sheets.

It was not until the race was over that the officials awarded him ninth position and a silver trophy.