Hickman to remain with FHO Racing in 2025

International road and circuit racer Peter Hickman from Louth is to remain with the FHO Racing team for another season and will be joined by the 2024 Pirelli National Superstock champion Davey Todd to campaign the BMW M 1000 RR in the British Superbike championship

Hickman maintains his long-standing relationship with the team, with 2025 marking his fourth year with FHO Racing BMW Motorrad. Hickman has been a part of the team since it made its debut in the British Championship in 2012 and has enjoyed race wins and podiums aboard the BMW M 1000 RR.

Hickman said: “I am mega happy to be staying with the FHO Racing team for another season, I’m practically part of the furniture now! We’ve not had an easy season this year with one thing and another, but the team and myself have never given up despite some really challenging times. All the boys, and girls on the team work super hard but racing is racing and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we hope. This year, thanks to the teams’ hard work and dedication we made progress.

“It’s exciting to have Davey joining us next year, we’ve been rivals on the Roads now for a few years but having him in the team will be mega and I’m looking forward to working alongside him to help develop the BMW M 1000 RR package we have both in BSB and the Roads. I have to say a huge thank you to the team for all their hard work this season and of course to Faye for her continued support, hopefully next year we can have a strong season with lots to celebrate!”

It was a disappointing end to the season for Hickman as the weather put paid to him getting his fifth win at the Macau GP in November. Free practice and qualifying was disrupted by heavy rain and despite claiming a front row start the rain continued causing the race to be cancelled. The podium was decided on qualifying results with Hickman being awarded third place and his new teammate Davey Todd taking the win.

Hickman said: “Its just been one of them! Everything has been against us. At least I have the full set of trophies now, gold, silver and bronze!. It was good that both Davey and myself were able to get onto the front row in qualifying which then turned out to be the result. I am not really a qualifying type of person and always look forward to getting going in the race but it just wasn't to be this year so we will have to come back next year and hope it all runs smoothly.”